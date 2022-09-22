Marlon Humphrey returns to practice, Ronnie Stanley practices again

Getty Images

The Ravens had some positive news on the injury front at Thursday’s practice.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was back on the practice field after missing Wednesday’s session with a groin injury. Humphrey popped up on the injury report last Thursday and was listed as questionable before playing in last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Another positive development was left tackle Ronnie Stanley‘s presence on the practice field. Stanley has been out the last two weeks with an ankle injury and Thursday marks the first time that he has practiced on back-to-back days since coming off the physically unable to perform list. A third straight day on Friday would seem to bode well for his debut.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) was also practicing after sitting out on Thursday, so things are moving in the right direction for several players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Patriots.