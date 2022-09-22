Micah Parsons out of practice Thursday with a cold

Getty Images

The Cowboys want linebacker Micah Parsons to be as close to 100 percent for as much of the season as possible, so they’re going to take care to make sure he gets time to heal up from any scrapes, pains, or sniffles he might pick up.

Parsons is dealing with the last of those things on Thursday and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Parsons’ cold will keep him from practicing.

McCarthy said that the move was a precautionary one, so the expectation is that Parsons will be fine in time to play against the Giants on Monday night. Should that change, the Cowboys would find themselves with a major missing piece as they try for their second straight win.

Parsons has 22 tackles and four sacks through the first two weeks of the regular season.