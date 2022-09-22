Nielsen pegs Amazon’s Week 2 Thursday night viewership at 13 million

Posted by Mike Florio on September 22, 2022, 9:43 AM EDT
NFL: SEP 15 Chargers at Chiefs
Getty Images

Amazon overpromised and, officially, barely overdelivered.

Nielsen, which was retained by Amazon to generate TV-style ratings for the non-TV broadcast of last Thursday’s Chargers-Chiefs game, has pegged the viewership for the game at 13 million.

Amazon raised eyebrows by telling advertisers that the Thursday night package would generate an average audience of 12.5 million viewers. Nielsen has, one week after the game was played, announced that the final number for Chargers-Chiefs was 13 million.

If the number is true and accurate (and frankly who the hell knows?), it’s much higher than the estimates from industry insiders.

There’s something fishy about all of it. Why a one-week delay? Why use Nielsen to legitimize numbers that Amazon should be able to track and verify in real time? They know our buying habits and our search history. They know what we watched and when we watched it and how long we watched it. How do they not immediately know how many Amazon Prime customers tuned in to watch a live show on Amazon Prime?

Of course, there would always be skepticism when the fox is providing the henhouse head count. Nielsen gives Amazon’s number a patina of credibility.

Still, it just feels as if there’s more to the story. More about the behind-the-curtain back and forth between ratings company and ratings-company customer who desperately needs to be able to pull the sheet from a giant number. More about a little tweak here and a little spin there to make the number just a little bigger.

And is it a coincidence that the size of the audience is being trumpeted today? That big number ideally activates the FOMO crowd, who may now feel compelled to tune in tonight for a game featuring a far less compelling quarterback matchup between the Steelers and Browns.

Last week’s game was as big as it gets on the 2022 Amazon slate, although a couple of potentially great games are looming. If Chargers-Chiefs had been on a three-letter network, the number would have exceeded 20 million, easily.

Officially, Amazon is currently at 13 million, or 65 percent of 20 million. Unofficially, maybe Amazon has even farther to go.

Regardless, Amazon will be exclusively streaming Thursday night games through the end of the decade. If you plan on watching the game, resistance is indeed futile.

15 responses to “Nielsen pegs Amazon’s Week 2 Thursday night viewership at 13 million

  1. Let’s see what there ratings are after tonight’s game Pittsburgh at Cleveland 2 non important teams

  2. All very good points Mr. Florio. Amazon knew exactly how many people tuned it right after the first play of the game.

  3. I hope Thursday games don’t make it to the end of the decade. Players on 3 days rest can’t give it their best effort, regardless of the mental gymnastics that the $$$$ brigade makes. The paying customer deserves better than sloppy play and teams being unable to make plays in the 4th quarter because they’re just plain tired (the Chargers were gassed, couldn’t make a second effort for an extra yard or two to gain a first down if their lives depended on it.)

  4. Horrible idea to move the TNF games to Amazon Prime. They’ll be back on the NFL Network etc before long.

  5. Well if they say that after tonight’s irrelevant game we’ll know it’s a lie.

  6. I somehow doubt it. This was really a bad move by the NFL. People just are not ready to go full on with streaming.

  7. I would feel better about the numbers if Amazon came out with them right away and then said Neilson had confirmed them. As it is, we have no idea how accurate it is. It’s odd that they estimated 12.5 million and it miraculously resulted with a 13 million. So close and twice what the pros in the industry estimated. Maybe they were so accurate because as Florio said, they know our viewing habits better then we do.

  9. I have an interest in tonight’s game. Can Cleveland stay in the game these next nine weeks until Deshaun Watson returns from suspension? Can Pittsburgh work toward another non-losing season with Mike Tomlin at the helm? The NFL has given Amazon another good game. It’s early in the season and both teams are 1-1. No, it isn’t Chargers/Chiefs, but at least it is not something completely unwatchable like Falcons/Seahawks.

  11. Not buying they were that close to the actual viewership estimate they provided. Agree it’s more than fishy.

  13. 1. You can’t flip the channels back and forth with ease to watch multiple games like tonight watching the college game and this game.
    2. People don’t want to be involved with Big Tech to watch football.
    3. People don’t want to pay more to get something they are used to getting
    4. People don’t want to be tracked to watch a football game

    Those ratings are a lie. Back to college football on ESPN. Dumb move by the NFL. The Thursday night product is sub standard as it is.

