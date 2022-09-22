Ravens sign Jason Pierre-Paul

Getty Images

The Ravens’ struggling defense has added a veteran pass rusher.

Jason Pierre-Paul agreed to a contract with the Ravens today after visiting Baltimore this week, he told Josina Anderson.

The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers after eight seasons with the Giants. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and has won two Super Bowl rings.

Last year Pierre-Paul struggled through a difficult season, playing through a shoulder injury and recording just 2.5 sacks. He had shoulder surgery in February.

The Ravens’ defense was torched by the Dolphins on Sunday, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw 50 passes while only getting sacked once. They need more from their pass rusher, and in Pierre-Paul they hope to get it.