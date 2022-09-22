Ronnie Harrison injured hamstring in pregame

Getty Images

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was injured during pregame warmups.

The team announced Harrison is questionable to play with a hamstring injury.

Harrison had a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but he played both games. He played 22 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams in the opener against Carolina and 19 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams in Week 2 against the Jets.

He started both games when the Browns employed three safeties. They opened in their base defense tonight.

Harrison has two tackles and half a sack this season.