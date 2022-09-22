Ronnie Harrison injured hamstring in pregame

Posted by Charean Williams on September 22, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 21 Lions at Browns
Getty Images

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was injured during pregame warmups.

The team announced Harrison is questionable to play with a hamstring injury.

Harrison had a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but he played both games. He played 22 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams in the opener against Carolina and 19 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams in Week 2 against the Jets.

He started both games when the Browns employed three safeties. They opened in their base defense tonight.

Harrison has two tackles and half a sack this season.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.