Sean Payton: If the right job comes along, I’m interested in returning to coaching

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 22, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

Sean Payton only left his job as head coach of the Saints eight months ago, but he already is missing his time on the sideline.

Payton told NewOrleans.Football that he would return if offered a good job.

“If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested. And there’s no utopia, if you will, when it comes to teams, but if I felt like it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that. That all being said, that could come in a year, that could come in two years,” Payton said.

So what would constitute “the right situation”? Payton said it’s all about having the kind of ownership and front office he thinks he can work well with and will help him build a winning culture. Payton said there are some NFL teams that simply aren’t “functional,” and those teams, Payton said, he’d never coach for.

“There’s a handful of teams that aren’t, and those teams, regardless of what takes place, they can win on Sunday but they have trouble winning long term,” Payton said.

Payton acknowledged that when watching Sunday’s Saints-Buccaneers game, he was wishing he could have been there.

“This past weekend’s game vs. Tampa was the first time I had a version of FOMO. I was jealous of everyone that was there, including random Bruce Arians on the sideline,” Payton said.

Payton is in the TV studio, not on the sideline. But he may be back on a sideline soon.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Sean Payton: If the right job comes along, I’m interested in returning to coaching

  2. For a Coach like him, it has to be an elite team. Not all elite teams have elite coaches, so don’t burn me in the comment section. Tampa Bay, Dallas, San Francisco, Indianapolis. Yeah I think he’s just talking to DALLAS, to be honest!

  3. Everyone already knows this Sean, which means he doesnt want to turn down Carolina while waiting for Jerruh to give him a call. Lol or stephen ross

  7. Money talks I guess but I don’t see Payton taking the Dallas job that easily. If he does, it’s going to have to be major $$$$. Let’s be honest, his style will not gel well with Owner, CEO, President, General Manager, Coach, Offensive Coordinator, Quarterback Coach, Team Doctor, Press Secretary and Radio Personality Jerry Jones.

  9. He’ll coach Mac Jones and the Patriots after Belichick gets fired or chooses to retire at the end of the season.

  11. Payton hasn’t been out long enough to realize what he really wants for his football future. And he has a new young wife who might sway his decision.
    His FOX Sports contract is pretty juicy. And New Orleans still own his rights. Another team would have to trade for his rights.

  13. Sorry Jerruh, you didn’t make the cut. The last competent coach you had you ran out of town and claimed everything he did as your own work, but have never been able to replicate it.

    Not a Sean Peyton fan, but he is not going to be Jerruh’s lapdog like all the other coaches he’s hired. You just know Coach Peyton would love Jerruh commenting on injured players and when they will return.

  14. Dallas is looking like a worse destination by the day, thanks to the fading fortunes of the two overpaid flagship players (Elliott & Prescott).

    Don’t know whether he feels like going to CA, but he looks like what San Francisco could use. He doesn’t seem to make the sorts of gaffes that Shanahan does and won a Super Bowl with a QB previosuly considered injury-damaged goods.

  16. jameshodges says:
    September 22, 2022 at 12:44 pm
    He’ll coach Mac Jones and the Patriots after Belichick gets fired or chooses to retire at the end of the season.
    ———————————————————————

    Belichick gets fired? You win the delusional fan of the year award. Robert Kraft has already said multiple times that Bill will be the head coach of the New England Patriots until he’s ready to leave…End of Story

  20. He got out of New Orleans because he failed to identify a long-term quarterback and knew the longer he stayed, the more his fraudulent reputation would take a hit. Having wasted third-round picks on Garrett Grayson and Ian Book, having thought Taysom Hill could play quarterback full time and having thought he could fix Jameis Winston, it’s obvious to anyone who pays attention that Payton isn’t the coach people think he is. Drew Brees made Sean Payton.

  21. When Super Bowl-winning coaches like Payton NFL return after time off their success rate is not ideal and not one won another Super Bowl including Parcells though he got back to the big game with NE.. Jimmy Johnson didn’t do much in Miami, Gibbs didn’t get much done in his return to Washington, Gruden sucked at both drafting and coaching the Raiders, Mike Shanahan didn’t win any playoff games with Washington etc. I doubt Payton will be prolific in his new gig wherever it is

  23. He and Jerruh are all saying the right things for the time being. He’s going to Dallas after this season. Unless, McCarthy is able to pull a rabbit out of his hat and turn this season into a playoff appearance and at least one win, he’ll be gone. After he’s hired Peyton will talk about all the things that came together at the last minute that made him coming to Dallas possible. How he never thought he’d end up in Dallas.

  24. Translation–pay me the money. Probably near $20 to $25 plus million a year from Jerry to coach the Cowboys.

    Others…Carolina and Denver have QB issues (one has no QB’s the other has an aging diva that will only play his way, neither team is that great), A few more screwed up calls in San Diego he might like that San Diego QB and the rest of the team is strong, Jets never…don’t see to many other hot-seat job openings…Maybe a long shot Andy, Pete or Bill decide to retire…all three have great owners, Seattle should be near the 1st pick in 2023.

  25. I can see it this next off-season:

    repoter: Coach Payton, if your next team needs a qb and the Saints move on from Winston, would you sign Winston to your new team?

    Payton: Bad decisions is what makes bad coaches… Good coaches learn from their past mistakes!

  27. Working for Jerry Jones is not someone I would return to the profession for. Making easy money on a TV gig sounds much better than working for a controlling, micromanaging boss who thinks he knows everything.

  29. Not that you didn’t know this already but, um, don’t return the Browns calls, no matter how many zeros they add on the check. It’s a devil’s bargain.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.