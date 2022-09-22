Steelers lead Browns 14-13 at halftime as Cade York misses a PAT

Getty Images

Steelers fans were frustrated with Mitch Trubisky last week after Pittsburgh scored only 14 points in a loss to the Patriots. They like him better tonight.

Trubisky has completed 9 of 13 passes for 109 yards and has run for a 1-yard touchdown.

The Steelers lead the Browns 14-13 at halftime.

Cleveland kicker Cade York missed an extra point, the second time in two weeks he’s done that. The Browns lost to the Jets 31-30 in Week 2.

Najee Harris has 10 carries for 46 yards and scored the Steelers’ first touchdown on a 5-yard run.

Diontae Johnson has four catches for 48 yards and George Pickens made a highlight-reel, 36-yard reception to set up the Steelers’ first touchdown.

Jacoby Brissett completed 16 of 22 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. His scores covered 11 and 7 yards, going to Amari Cooper and David Njoku respectively. Njoku has seven catches for 69 yards and Cooper four for 35, though Cooper dropped a fourth-down pass late in the first half.

Nick Chubb rushed for 58 yards on eight carries.