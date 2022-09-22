Thursday Night Football: Browns roll to 29-17 win over Steelers

Posted by Charean Williams on September 22, 2022, 11:31 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Deshaun who?

Jacoby Brissett didn’t play like a backup quarterback who is a short-time fill-in. On Thursday Night Football, Brissett starred, leading the Browns to a 29-17 victory over the Steelers.

Brissett, who is starting while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension, completed 21 of 31 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns had no trouble moving the ball against the T.J. Watt-less Steelers, rolling to 376 yards. Cleveland’s offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage as Nick Chubb rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while Kareem Hunt added 47 yards on 12 carries.

Amari Cooper caught seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, and David Njoku made nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Browns fans, who haven’t gotten over the collapse by their team last week, watched as the Steelers went 63 yards in seven plays, using up only 1:25. Chris Boswell‘s 34-yard field goal drew the Steelers to within 23-17 with 1:48 left.

But George Pickens was offsides on Boswell’s onside kick, which went out of bounds after the Browns didn’t cleanly field it a second consecutive week. The Steelers, with only one timeout remaining, stopped the Browns and forced a punt. They got the ball back at the Cleveland 4-yard line with nine seconds left.

The Browns tacked on a touchdown on the final play as Denzel Ward recovered the ball in the end zone as the Steelers’ two laterals took them backward.

Mitch Trubisky was 20-of-32 for 207 yards and, with the Steelers 1-2, surely will hear calls for Kenny Pickett to start next week.

9 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Browns roll to 29-17 win over Steelers

  2. Putting Pickett in is throwing him to the lions. Porous run D of Steelers lost this gm. Steelers D is VERY average w/o Watt playing.

  5. It’s going to be a long, long, long decade Steelers fans. LOL.
    I don’t hear your big mouths now .

  6. You never can relax when watching the Browns until the clock hits zero. They make you sweat out every second of the game

  9. You mean “the guys in New York” stopped the Browns on 3rd down and forced them to punt. Because there was absolutely no clear and convincing evidence to overturn that call.

