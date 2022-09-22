Titans promote Kevin Rader to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Titans have made a few roster moves on Thursday.

The club placed offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on injured reserve and signed tight end Kevin Rader to the 53-man roster off its practice squad.

Jones has been dealing with an elbow injury and was inactive for Monday’s game against Buffalo.

Rader appeared in six games for Pittsburgh last year with one start. He played 36 total offensive snaps and 37 special teams snaps in 2021. Rader has two career catches for 8 yards.

Also, the Titans have signed outside linebacker Wyatt Ray to their practice squad.

The 0-2 Titans face the 0-2 Raiders on Sunday.