Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers has been an amazing player for a long time

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 22, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers played golf together over the summer, but now they’ll compete against one another at their day jobs on Sunday.

Brady has defeated Rodgers in the two matchups the Buccaneers and Packers have played since he joined the club in 2020. Tampa Bay won 38-10 at home in Week Six of the 2020 regular season. And then the Bucs beat the Packers 31-26 in Green Bay for the NFC Championship Game.

Brady’s been one of the league’s best quarterbacks for what seems like forever. But he still has an appreciation for competing against one of the game’s other top QBs in Rodgers.

He’s an amazing player. Has been for a long time,” Brady said in his Thursday press conference. “I love watching him play and he’s from California, too, so I feel like we always have a little bit of a connection. He’s an older guy now. He’s been a great player in the same place for a long time, so there definitely are some challenges with that. But he’s navigated them pretty well.

“And he’s done a great job, leads the team, and they’ve won a lot of games since he’s been there. I knew Brett [Favre] pretty well — those two guys are two pretty great quarterbacks for a long period of time in one place.”

The Buccaneers and Packers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers has been an amazing player for a long time

  2. Brady has already admitted that most of what he says to the media is a lie, so why should we believe anything he says?

  4. After watching NFL football for over 50 years I would like to see the last of the true gunslingers retire . The game and rules have changed ,so much the NFL needs new guys who can only hope to emulate the TRUE NFL QBS of the past. The young guys can’t do it.

  6. Here comes the weekly fluffing each team does to the other team .. “you’re the greatest!” .. “no you are the greatest”

    At least WWE and UFC performers talk smack before every match

  7. Welcome to the Arrogance Bowl!

    Unfortunately they can’t both lose, so I guess I’m hoping for a tie.

  9. It’s like Dolph Lundgren vs Nicholas Cage. Everyone knows, Dolph’s gonna come out on top.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.