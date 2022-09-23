Aidan Hutchinson back at practice Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 23, 2022, 11:10 AM EDT
Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson followed up his three-sack game in Week Two by missing two games of practice, but it looks like he’ll be back on the field Friday.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters at a press conference that Hutchinson will be practicing to close out the week. Campbell also said that Hutchinson’s thigh injury shouldn’t keep him from playing against the Vikings this weekend.

The three sacks were Hutchinson’s first in the NFL and having the edge rusher tracking Kirk Cousins should be a plus for the Lions defense.

While Hutchinson appears to be on track to play, guard Jonah Jackson appears set to miss another game. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and he will remain out for Friday’s session.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Aidan Hutchinson back at practice Friday

  1. Ya he borke down about half way through the game but they kept him on the field instead of giving him a rest. He is not used to being the guy. His stamina is lacking, needs a lot more rest and time to get used to the NFL grind.
    Like many young men they assume two or three sacks a game is normal when over time reality sets in and so does the pain and wear and tear of 17 games.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.