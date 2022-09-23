Aidan Hutchinson back at practice Friday

Getty Images

Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson followed up his three-sack game in Week Two by missing two games of practice, but it looks like he’ll be back on the field Friday.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters at a press conference that Hutchinson will be practicing to close out the week. Campbell also said that Hutchinson’s thigh injury shouldn’t keep him from playing against the Vikings this weekend.

The three sacks were Hutchinson’s first in the NFL and having the edge rusher tracking Kirk Cousins should be a plus for the Lions defense.

While Hutchinson appears to be on track to play, guard Jonah Jackson appears set to miss another game. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and he will remain out for Friday’s session.