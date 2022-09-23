Aidan Hutchinson, D’Andre Swift questionable to face Vikings

Getty Images

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was back on the practice field for the Lions on Friday, but the team’s not ready to rule him in for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Hutchinson has been listed as questionable to play this weekend. He missed the first two days of practice this week, but said he is “feeling good” after Friday’s session and suggested that his earlier absence won’t be an issue.

“I think come game time I don’t think we’ll be thinking about that,” Hutchinson said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Running back D'Andre Swift got in a second straight limited practice on Friday. He’s dealing with an ankle injury and is also listed as questionable.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) drew questionable designations as well. Defensive lineman John Cominsky (hand) and guard Jonah Jackson (finger) will not play.