Aidan Hutchinson, D’Andre Swift questionable to face Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on September 23, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT
Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was back on the practice field for the Lions on Friday, but the team’s not ready to rule him in for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Hutchinson has been listed as questionable to play this weekend. He missed the first two days of practice this week, but said he is “feeling good” after Friday’s session and suggested that his earlier absence won’t be an issue.

“I think come game time I don’t think we’ll be thinking about that,” Hutchinson said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Running back D'Andre Swift got in a second straight limited practice on Friday. He’s dealing with an ankle injury and is also listed as questionable.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) drew questionable designations as well. Defensive lineman John Cominsky (hand) and guard Jonah Jackson (finger) will not play.

6 responses to “Aidan Hutchinson, D’Andre Swift questionable to face Vikings

  iloveyouneighbor says:
    September 23, 2022 at 4:55 pm
    Hutchinson = Bosworth, minus the personality.

    Here today, gone tomorrow.

    Didn’t he have 3 sacks in one half last week ?

  bennettstlsf says:
    September 23, 2022 at 5:02 pm
    iloveyouneighbor says:
    September 23, 2022 at 4:55 pm
    Hutchinson = Bosworth, minus the personality.

    Here today, gone tomorrow.

    Didn’t he have 3 sacks in one half last week ?
    Yes. What does that have to do with the comparison?

  5. I can understand why these guys prefer no-contact training camp drills. Keep the injury exposures low, because you’re going to get them at some point. Every team deals with this stuff. ……”on any given Sunday……”

  bennettstlsf says:
    September 23, 2022 at 5:02 pm
    iloveyouneighbor says:
    September 23, 2022 at 4:55 pm
    Hutchinson = Bosworth, minus the personality.

    Here today, gone tomorrow.

    Didn’t he have 3 sacks in one half last week ?
    What did he do in the second half?
    Do you people even know who Brian Bosworth is, or are you just following the leader with the thumbs-up button?

