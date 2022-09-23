Browns place Anthony Walker on injured reserve

Posted by Charean Williams on September 23, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT
The Browns placed linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Walker is out for the season with a torn quadriceps muscle that requires surgery.

Walker, voted a team captain this season, started all three games. He totaled seven tackles, four tackles for loss and two passes defensed.

Walker initially signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March 2021 and played nine games for the team last season. He re-signed with Cleveland on a one-year deal in March.

The Colts selected Walker in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, and he spent his first four seasons in Indianapolis.

