Browns place Anthony Walker on injured reserve

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns placed linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Walker is out for the season with a torn quadriceps muscle that requires surgery.

Walker, voted a team captain this season, started all three games. He totaled seven tackles, four tackles for loss and two passes defensed.

Walker initially signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March 2021 and played nine games for the team last season. He re-signed with Cleveland on a one-year deal in March.

The Colts selected Walker in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, and he spent his first four seasons in Indianapolis.