Bucs add Tom Brady’s finger injury to Friday’s report, but he has no game status

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady injured his right ring finger during a fumbled snap exchange with center Robert Hainsey on Sunday. The Bucs did not list Brady on their practice report until Friday.

He had a full practice again Friday despite the finger injury, and the Bucs gave him no status for Sunday.

Reports during Thursday’s practice indicated Brady’s finger seemed to bother him. But Brady has made light of the injury, and coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Brady’s finger is not an issue.

“He’s ready to go,” Bowles said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “He’s full-practice. He took every throw.”

The Bucs ruled out receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) and defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot).

Left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) missed his second practice of the week after getting in limited work Thursday, and he is doubtful.

Tight end Cade Otton (personal) did not practice again and also is doubtful.

Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), receiver Julio Jones (knee), receiver Breshad Perriman (knee) are questionable. Gage did not practice after being limited the past two days, while Jones returned to a limited practice after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. Fournette and Perriman were limited all week.

The Bucs also won’t have receiver Mike Evans this week as he’s serving a one-game suspension for shoving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground Sunday.

Bowles said Cole Beasley, who signed with the team’s practice squad this week, could go on Sunday if the Bucs need him.