Bud Dupree, Taylor Lewan ruled out for Titans-Raiders

Getty Images

The Titans will be without some of their key players in Sunday’s game against Las Vegas.

Per Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, head coach Mike Vrabel ruled out outside linebacker Bud Dupree, left tackle Taylor Lewan, defensive back Ugo Amadi, and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi.

Notably, Dupree is dealing with a hip hip injury and did not practice this week. he was able to play just 12 defensive snaps in Tennessee’s 41-7 loss to Buffalo on Monday.

Lewan suffered a knee injury early in that same contest.

Vrabel said Dennis Daley will take over at left tackle. A sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Daley played 98 percent of the offensive snaps on Monday night.

The rest of the game statuses for Tennessee will be released later on Friday.