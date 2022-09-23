CeeDee Lamb can’t wait for Michael Gallup’s return

Getty Images

No one is more excited for the return of Michael Gallup than CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb has taken some heat, even from owner Jerry Jones, for not playing up to being a No. 1 receiver. He has no touchdown catches this season — the Cowboys have only one as a team — and trails Noah Brown for the team lead in both catches and yards.

Gallup’s return, which could happen Monday night, should help Lamb.

“We’ve incorporated him in a bunch more competitive [practice] periods,” Lamb said Friday, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “It’s good to see him out there competing again. He’s been wanting to be back out there. . . . Just having him back in the offense, it feels right. It feels normal, and I’m happy for him.

“[He brings] excitement. MG is a great teammate. He’s going to give you a lot of passion — very consistent and very trustworthy on any down and distance that we need him to show up. He’s been there. The energy is building in the room, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Lamb has caught nine of 22 targets for 104 yards.

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round draft choice because they didn’t want to pay him $20 million this season to be what they considered their No. 2 receiver. Cooper had seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night’s victory over the Steelers and, in three games, he has 19 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns.