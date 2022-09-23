Chargers list Justin Herbert as questionable

Getty Images

Uncertainty about Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert‘s status for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars has affected the betting line for the game and it may be a while before there’s any official word about whether he will play.

Herbert has been listed as questionable by the Chargers. He suffered fractured rib cartilage in last Thursday’s loss to the Chiefs and has been limited in practice this week, but told reporters on Friday that he feels good.

Chase Daniel has worked with the starters during team drills and would get the start if Herbert is ruled out.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), tight end Donald Parham (hamstring), and tackle Trey Pipkins (foot) are also in the questionable category.

Cornerback JC Jackson (ankle) played last Thursday after missing the opener, but he’s been out of practice this week and is listed as doubtful to play on Sunday. Center Corey Linsley (knee) is also unlikely to play.