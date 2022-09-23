Chiefs rule out Harrison Butker, Mike Danna

Getty Images

The Chiefs ruled out kicker Harrison Butker and defensive end Mike Danna. Butker has a left ankle injury and Danna a calf injury.

Special teams coach Dave Toub said Thursday that Butker had “really bad” swelling in his ankle after injuring it in the season opener.

His injury forced safety Justin Reid to help fill in with the kicking duties in Week 1. Butker missed last week’s game against the Chargers and Matt Ammendola made field goals of 19 and 31 yards and converted all three extra points.

No other Chiefs player had a game status.

Receiver Mecole Hardman had a full practice Friday after being limited in the other two practices this week.