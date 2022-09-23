Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 23, 2022, 10:56 AM EDT
USA Today

Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor drew plenty of social media outrage — but not a penalty flag — when he jumped on a fallen Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on Thursday night. But Okorafor says he did nothing wrong.

Okorafor engaged Walker on a block downfield when Walker fell awkwardly to the ground, face-first. Okorafor reacted to that by forcefully throwing his full body weight onto Walker’s back. Walker ended up getting carted off the field with a leg injury that he appeared to suffer during the initial block and not on the hit afterward, while Okorafor got penalized for being an ineligible receiver downfield but not for the hit.

Okorafor insisted he was just trying to finish the block.

I don’t know what happened,” Okorafor said, via SteelersNow.com. “I was just playing ball.”

Most observers who weighed in on social media disagreed, and many thought Okorafor should have been ejected. The league office may look at Okorafor’s play and say he was doing a lot more than just playing ball.

8 responses to “Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker

  5. This is idiotic. This happens almost every play where a defender falls to the ground – get on them so they can’t get back up and involved in the play.

    Unfortunate the player was injured at the time, but Chuks doesn’t know that when he’s finishing the block.

  6. The refs were terrible in this game. There were at least 3 face masks that the Steelers got away with. Over turning the spot of the ball at the end of the game with zero definitive angle was bad. They need to buy Garrett some flowers and a drink for the way they were holding on to him the entire game. All of this gets swept under the rug because the Browns won anyway but the refs were trying their best to help out the Steelers.

  7. Just another example of how the average fan has no idea about how the game is actually played. The guy did what he always does. He covered the guy on the ground to complete the block and make sure he didn’t get up to get back in the play. Absolutely basic football. And to say he “forcefully threw himself down” is a total joke. It looked like he dropped on him pretty lightly, actually, like he was just going through the motions at that point. More completely made up drama over a nothing play that roils up fans who have never played and don’t really understand the nuances of the game.

