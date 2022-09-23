Cody Davis named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3

Getty Images

Patriots safety Cody Davis has been named this week’s NFL Players Association Community MVP.

Davis is being recognized for his “Cody’s Gamers” program in conjunction with Boston Children’s Hospital. Davis donated a Nintendo Switch to the hospital for patients to use and he regularly joins up with children over Zoom to play games and engage in conversations. Davis then sends a gift basket filled with things each kid said they like during the call.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to be named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP” Davis said in a statement. “I strive to use the gifts and platform that God has given me to love and serve others. I hope to serve as an example that an impact can be made no matter your role or platform.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Davis’ foundation or a charity of his choice. He will join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.