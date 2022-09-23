Colts rule Shaquille Leonard out; Michael Pittman Jr. set to return

Posted by Josh Alper on September 23, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

The wait for Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard‘s first appearance of the 2022 season will last at least another week.

Colts head coach Frank Reich ruled Leonard out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Leonard is coming back from June back surgery and has been practicing for the last few weeks without getting the green light to move on to game action.

“Nothing has happened to set it back,” Reich said, via the team’s website. “Everything has been positive. We knew it was going to be like this. … Everything has been according to plan. This is a tough injury. He’s handling it the right way. He has the right attitude.”

There’s better news on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) and Alec Pierce (concussion) are set to return after missing Week Two. Defenive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) returned to practice Friday and will be listed as questionabl.

1 responses to “Colts rule Shaquille Leonard out; Michael Pittman Jr. set to return

