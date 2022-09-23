Could Jacoby Brissett keep the starting job after Deshaun Watson returns?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 23, 2022, 10:29 AM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
If Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can muse about Cooper Rush possibly playing well enough to keep Dak Prescott on the sidelines, why can’t the Browns ponder a similar possibility?

Jacoby Brissett is playing well, through three games. The Browns have compiled a 2-1 record. (They’d be 3-0 if they’d better managed the clock at the end of Sunday’s game against the Jets.) How many wins over the next eight games does Brissett need to create the same kind of dilemma that Jones seems to be trying to speak into existence in Dallas?

With two wins in the bank, a 4-4 mark over the remaining games Deshaun Watson will miss would put them at 6-5. Win five of eight, and they’d be 7-4. Go 6-2, and the Browns would be 8-3 after eleven games.

Next, he Browns travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Then it’s consecutive home games against the Chargers and Patriots. Week Seven, at the Ravens. Week Eight, the Bengals on Monday Night Football. After a bye, it’s at Miami, at the Bills, and a visit from the Bucs.

That trio of games preceding Watson’s return will make it easier to pivot to Watson, since it’s entirely possible the Browns will be riding a three-game losing streak when Week 13 rolls around. But what if Brissett wins one or two of those games? What if the Browns are 7-4 or 8-3?

What’s in the best interests of the team, sticking with the hot hand or inserting a quarterback who will have gone 700 days exactly between regular-season games?

Peter King said on Friday’s PFT Live that, in August, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson absolutely will start when his suspension ends. Hopefully, the Browns will be a little more flexible and strategic than that. Hopefully, they won’t turn to Watson simply because they gave up so much to get him, and because they endured so much scrutiny to have him on the team.

It may not be an issue. The Browns could be 5-6 or worse after eleven games, making the return of Watson a no-brainer. At some point, however, it shouldn’t be automatic that Watson will become the starter, not after missing so much time.

36 responses to “Could Jacoby Brissett keep the starting job after Deshaun Watson returns?

  2. Brissett is playing well, but let’s be real here: Nick Chubb is winning these games. I’m just glad to see that Brissett is playing at least as well as Mayfield. They were right to move on from him.

  4. Let’s not be silly. They have waaaaay too much wrapped up in Watson for him not to start, and we’re talking about Jacoby Brissett here.

  5. Watson is being handed the starting job once he’s eligible, no doubt whatsoever.

    A better question is what happens if the team takes a nose dive after Watson takes over?

  6. If Brissett wins every game, they still have to start Watson just because of how much they are paying him. But, then again, this is the Browns. So who knows, they may end up with a quarter billion dollar clipboard holder.

  9. Jacoby will have to play absolutely lights out. I do hope it happens though. It’s been awhile since Watson played against actual defenses in an actual game and turning a team that might be on a playoff bubble might very well cost them a spot in the post season. I’m all for that.

  10. If Brissett keeps playing like this the Browns could trade him for a very high draft pick if/ when the time is right…Their 3rd string guy, Joshua Dobbs, looks good also. (Pittsburgh would love to have him back.)

  11. He played a great game to his credit, but boy is that Steelers defense – and entire offense too, frankly – pedestrian right now

  14. Lol.

    Some of us have seen a lot more than three games of Jacoby Brissett.

    He could never play in an on offense that didn’t have a dominant running game and you needed to rely on him to make the big time plays.

    Let’s not pretend the Jets defense is respectable or that TJ Watt wasn’t on the sidelines.

    You can give him credit but don’t get carried away. He’s entering BrissMagic territory for sure. Watson and Brissett have put enough on film to let you know the talent gap isn’t close enough to even ponder this theory.

  15. I have loved the fire Brissett plays with, but he is the perfect player for this situation because his floor and his ceiling aren’t far apart. He’s never going to throw for 500 yards or anything crazy, but he also limits mistakes and makes some key throws when needed. He could eek this team into the playoffs, but Watson will give them a real chance to be dangerous in the playoffs.

  17. After the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson a 5-yr $230 mill fully guaranteed contract,I seriously doubt Jacoby Brissett keeps the starting job no matter how well he plays.

  18. After handing him all of that money he is not sitting on the bench. When he is eligible he will start

  20. That would be the most Browns thing ever to pay $250M for a controversial figure who caused them significant blowback then decide they’d rather play the backup instead after all that drama. Let’s be real though. That is not happening under any circumstance. Speaking of Jerry, I bet they could trade Brissett to Dallas and save a lot of money on Dak in the future.

  22. The browns should have built around brissett and saved a ton of money and picks. Hes a good player who’s continued to get better and hes still very young.

  27. IF the browns are smart (emphasis on ‘if’), they’re using this time to showcase Brissett with a big enough sample size to utilize him as trade bait to fill in other holes they may have to surround Watson (assuming he doesn’t crash and burn).

    But even guaranteeing all that money Watson in the first place is sign enough they wouldn’t do the obvious.

  28. So the Browns edged the Panthers, lost to the Jets and beat a seriously sad Steeler squad, and we’re talking about a QB controversy? We’re probably talking about 3 of worst 6 or 7 teams in the league so let’s pump the brakes here.
    Talk about a stretch…

  30. stung4ever1983 says:
    September 23, 2022 at 10:44 am
    Watson is being handed the starting job once he’s eligible, no doubt whatsoever.

    A better question is what happens if the team takes a nose dive after Watson takes over?

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    The whole world smiles, although apologetically to the long-suffering Browns fans, who neither caused nor deserved ANY of this nonsense.

  31. Uh no. Just shows how stacked that team is because we’ve seen Brissett as a starter elsewhere. That they’re even making him look good is a testament to that. It would be no different than when Steve Buerlein held it down for injured Troy Aikman before he ever had any success in Dallas and Jimmy Johnson reinserted him as soon as he was healthy. It’s pretty much the same scenario if he was to go 8-3 or something.

  32. chillyball says:
    September 23, 2022 at 11:07 am
    Don’t think a billionaire won’t cut someone because of an investment of major dollars.
    ——————————————-
    Do you really think a person with a guaranteed salary and a cap hit of over $50 million each of the next four years would ever be cut? Hahahahahaaaa

  33. Seriously Florio? The Browns are switching for a plethora of reasons. But mostly, it’s because Watson is better and they paid him a ton of money. NFL teams often pick the lesser player based on draft investment… that is not the case here. Watson is much better.

  34. Whoa Nellie! Don’t put the cart in front of the horse. Mayfield, Flacco, and Trubisky aren’t exactly murders row at QB. The real test starts after week 4 against Mariota. The lineup from week 5 is Herbert, Jones, Jackson, Burrows, Tua, Allen, Brady. QBs who can play better to much better than the guys listed through week 4. Add in the state of the D and injuries, not that easy. Now Jacoby Brissett has played well the last two weeks. Can he beat a shootout? The next big test.

  36. we’ve been down this road before, I am a big Jacoby fan, but i think he is an upper tier backup QB. By the time it gets close to Deshaun coming back, I don’t think it will be up in the air. Now Mr Rub Down will struggle for a quarter/half/game/2 games maybe, but he is an upper echelon QB.

