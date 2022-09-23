Devin Duvernay clears concussion protocol, Rashod Bateman set to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Ravens are set to have wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman in the lineup against the Patriots on Sunday.

Duvernay was in the concussion protocol this week, but he returned to practice on Thursday and head coach John Harbaugh said that he has been cleared for full activities on Friday. Duvernay has six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns and a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown through the first two weeks of the season.

Bateman was missing at practice on Friday, but Harbaugh said that he was out for personal reasons that will not interfere with his availability this weekend. He has six catches for 167 yards and two long touchdowns from Lamar Jackson.

Harbaugh was less certain about where things stand with running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle). Neither of them has played in a game yet this year.