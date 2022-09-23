Donte Jackson questionable for Panthers, Christian McCaffrey back to full practice

Posted by Josh Alper on September 23, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 26 Preseason - Bills at Panthers
Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey said there was nothing to worry about with his ankle despite a limited practice on Thursday and Friday’s practice backed up that assertion.

McCaffrey moved back to full practice participation to close out the week and he has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Saints. That’s not the case for a couple of the team’s cornerbacks.

Donte Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury that limited him in practice during the week, but he got in a full session before being listed as questionable on Friday. Stantley Thomas-Oliver drew the same listing after missing Friday’s practice with an Achilles injury.

Defensive end Brian Burns (ankle) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (groin) were listed as limited participants Friday, but they do not have injury designations for Sunday.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.