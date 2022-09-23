Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox, Jordan Poyer questionable, Ed Oliver out for Bills-Dolphins

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced earlier on Friday that three players would be out for Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins.

Now Buffalo has released its full injury report with one additional player who won’t be on the field.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) has been ruled out. He was a limited participant in practice all week but is unable to play.

That means Buffalo is out two of its defensive tackles, as Jordan Phillips (hamstring) was previously ruled out along with safety Micah Hyde (neck) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck).

Plus, defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) is questionable after he was limited all week. Safety Jordan Poyer (foot) returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday and is also questionable.

Offensively, receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (foot), and center Mitch Morse (elbow) are all questionable.

Davis said he was “100 percent” going to play earlier this week, though he ended up as a limited participant in all three days of practice. Knox was a DNP on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.