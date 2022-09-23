Harrison Smith, Andrew Booth will not play Sunday

Getty Images

The Vikings will have to play without safety Harrison Smith on Sunday.

Smith has been ruled out for their NFC North matchup with the Lions. He has been in the concussion protocol all week and will resume working towards clearance next week.

Josh Metellus and first-round pick Lewis Cine could see playing time along side Camryn Bynum in Smith’s place.

The Vikings also ruled cornerback Andrew Booth out. The second-round pick also missed the Week Two loss to the Eagles because of a quad injury.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks is the only player with questionable tag this week. He was added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant with a toe injury.