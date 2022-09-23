Jacoby Brissett: David Njoku always tells me he’s always open

Getty Images

Browns tight end David Njoku had one of the best games of his NFL career on Thursday night, catching a career-high nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett said afterward that he plans to keep going back to Njoku often.

“He always tells me he’s always open,” Brissett said. “Every time in the huddle he’s like, ‘I got you, I got you, I got you.'”

A first-round pick of the Browns in 2017, Njoku played out his rookie contract and then signed a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension this year. Brissett said he expects Njoku to keep getting better.

“He’s doing a great job and he’s still got so much room to grow,” Brissett said.

The Browns would love to see Njoku keep playing the way he did on Thursday night.