Jonathan Taylor: If we don’t play great fundamental football, Sunday won’t end well

Getty Images

The Colts had an ugly loss to the Jaguars last week and enter their Week Three matchup against the Chiefs 0-1-1.

Indianapolis was particularly inept on offense, managing only three first downs in the first half.

Running back Jonathan Taylor — who had 54 yards on nine carries, 21 of which came on one play — knows that kind of performance on offense won’t work, especially against Kansas City.

Taylor said it’s “super important” for Indianapolis’ offense to sustain drives when the opposition has Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

“We have to make sure we do our job of making sure we limit him as much as possible,” Taylor said, via quotes distributed by the team. “That’s not just the defense, that’s the offense as well because we know he’s a special player.”

That means the Colts have to execute on first and second down to avoid unfavorable third-and-long situations. That will help the offense get into a rhythm.

“Number one, it’s going to be just playing with fundamentals and technique as far as our execution,” Taylor said. “Any mistake, they’ll capitalize on it and we already know that their offense is an explosive offense. For us, not playing great fundamental football, it’s not going to end well. So we have to make sure we do that on offense because we just know that they have a special player that can make some things happen.”