Justin Herbert uncertain about his status for Sunday

Getty Images

The Chargers list quarterback Justin Herbert as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. That’s exactly what it sounds like he is.

Herbert did not practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday with fractured rib cartilage.

Herbert said the “plan” is for him to work out before pregame warmups, making him a game-time decision.

“I don’t know,” Herbert said Friday when asked if he would play. “That’s a decision we’ve got a couple of days left to make. We don’t play today, and so we play on Sunday. Whatever the plan is, I know our team is going to be prepared and do everything we can. That decision will be made on Sunday. Haven’t ruled anything out.”

Herbert was asked if this is the most severe injury he’s ever had.

“I broke my femur, and that was pretty bad,” Herbert said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Herbert’s uncertain status has affected the betting line for the game as Chase Daniel will start if Herbert can’t play.