Kadarius Toney did not practice Friday after being limited Thursday

Getty Images

Giants receiver Kadarius Toney was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury. He did not practice Friday.

The Giants play the Cowboys in Monday Night Football, so the teams will provide game status reports Saturday.

Toney missed most of training camp and did not play in the preseason with his leg injury. He played only seven snaps in Week 1 against the Titans and had two carries for 23 yards.

He played 28 snaps in Sunday’s game and made two catches but for no yards.

Defensive end Azeez Ojulari (calf) and linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) continue to make strides toward returning to the field Monday night. They were limited again Friday.

Defensive back Justin Layne (concussion), defensive back Nick McCloud (hamstring), defensive back Aaron Robinson (appendix), receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) were out again Friday.

Defensive back Dane Belton (clavicle), offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (shin) and defensive back Jason Pinnock (shoulder) were limited for a second day.