Kevin Stefanski “hoping against hope” for Anthony Walker’s knee injury

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker was carted off the field on Thursday night after injuring his leg and it looked like it might be the last time he’s on the field this season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said it was too soon to know that for certain because Walker is still having tests done on Friday. Stefanski acknowledged that things don’t look good and that he’s hoping for better than expected news from doctors.

“Obviously it doesn’t look good with the level of attention he got on the field,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We’re hoping against hope for Anthony. I talked to him last night. He’s a huge, huge, huge part of our football team with what he brings to us on the football team, so we’ll see what the MRI holds.”

Walker had 13 tackles and two passes defensed in his three starts this season. He’s set for free agency after this season.