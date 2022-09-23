Kyle Shanahan: I’d be surprised if George Kittle doesn’t play

Getty Images

It looks like 49ers tight end George Kittle will be making his 2022 debut on Sunday night.

Kittle has missed the first two games of the year with a groin injury, but he returned to practice last week and has taken part in the team’s first two workouts this week. During an appearance on KNBR Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t guarantee anything but he did say the expectation is that Kittle will be in the lineup against the Broncos.

“I’d be surprised if he doesn’t play,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Having Kittle would be a big plus for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in his return to a starting role and it would make life more difficult for the Broncos in the meeting of 1-1 teams.