Micah Hyde, Jordan Phillips, Dane Jackson ruled out for Bills-Dolphins

Getty Images

The Bills will be down at least a few significant defensive players for Sunday’s divisional matchup with the Dolphins.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday that safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are all out for Week Three.

Hyde and Jackson are each dealing with a neck injury. Phillips has a hamstring injury that has kept him out of this week’s practices.

The Bills may also be without safety Jordan Poyer, who has a foot injury. Poyer was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but did not participate on Thursday.

“He’s one of those that’s in that group — and we’ve got a couple of those guys, maybe three or four of them – that [it] still remains to be seen whether they’re going to be able to [play] on Sunday,” McDermott said in his Friday video conference. “So I’ll know a little bit more today. It may not still be definitive after today, but we’ll take it one day at a time.”

Given the strength of Miami’s receiving corps — Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle each had over 170 yards receiving last week — there are some significant concerns in Buffalo’s secondary for this week.

“Listen, I know we have a number of injuries here but I remain very confident in our football team, very confident in the backend,” McDermott said.

Buffalo’s final injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.