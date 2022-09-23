Mitch Trubisky: I think everyone can be a lot better, myself included

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear he’s not going to change quarterbacks over the long weekend following his team’s 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

So that means it’s back to the drawing board for Mitch Trubisky, who finished the game 20-of-32 for 207 yards, along with two carries for 7 yards and a touchdown.

Trubisky and the offense struggled mightily in the second half, punting on each of its first four drives. After netting a few first downs on the first possession of the third quarter, the offense went three-and-out the next three times it had the ball. The Steelers finished just 1-of-9 on third down.

After the game, Trubisky said the offense wasn’t able to get into a rhythm and didn’t hit what it needed to.

“I think we just missed on some plays that we could have gone either way, especially in the second half,” Trubisky said in his press conference. “Communication is crucial, especially on the sidelines. These next few days, we need to communicate on how we can get better.

‘Everyone just needs to be brutally honest with themselves and I think everyone can be a lot better, myself included. We just have to look at that and see where we can improve. We need to stick together. It is only going to get better if we stick together, communicate and talk about our problems. Everyone needs to be willing to fix it.”

In three games, Pittsburgh’s offense has yet to put up 20 points in a game. The team defeated Cincinnati 23-20 in Week One, but got a pick-six from safety Minkah Fitzpatrick that started the scoring.

Trubisky may remain the quarterback for now, but rookie Kenny Pickett is waiting in the wings to take over as QB1. Right now, it seems like Pickett’s time is coming sooner than later.