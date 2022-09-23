Point spread shifts toward Jaguars amid doubt that Justin Herbert will play for Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers haven’t said whether quarterback Justin Herbert will play on Sunday against the Jaguars, but people with money on the game don’t think he will.

The Chargers were 7-point favorites all week, but on Friday there were so many bets on the Jaguars that the point spread has dropped all the way to just 3 points.

A drop of 4 points in one day is extremely rare, and usually only happens when a quarterback is injured. Clearly, a lot of people who think Herbert is going to miss the game are putting money on the Jaguars, and the line is moving downward as a result.

Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in Week Two, but the Chargers initially seemed optimistic that he’d be able to play against the Jaguars in Week Three. That no longer appears to be the case.

We might not know for sure whether Herbert is playing until Sunday. But given the doubt about his status, no one wants to bet on the Chargers winning easily.