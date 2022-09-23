Quandre Diggs is questionable but had a full practice Friday

Getty Images

The Seahawks already are without one of their Pro Bowl safeties, with Jamal Adams on injured reserve after leg surgery. Now, their other Pro Bowl safety is questionable.

Quandre Diggs has a knee injury that limited in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. He was a full participant Friday.

“He looks good to play,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Josh Jones will start again in place of Adams, who tore a quadriceps muscle in the season opener.

Nickel back Justin Coleman is doubtful with a calf injury that kept him out last week, and safety Joey Blount (hamstring) also is doubtful.

The Seahawks have ruled out starting defensive lineman Shelby Harris. He has a gluteus muscle injury, but Harris has been away from the team this week to deal with a family matter. Carroll said he doesn’t know when Harris will return.