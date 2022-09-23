Rams rule Cobie Durant, David Long out for Sunday

Getty Images

The Rams are thin at cornerback for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Cobie Durant and David Long have been ruled out of the road contest. The Rams placed Troy Hill on injured reserve earlier this week, so their depth behind Jalen Ramsey will be put to the test this weekend.

Durant hurt his hamstring last weekend and Long is dealing with a groin injury he picked up in practice this week. Robert Rochell and sixth-round pick Deion Kendrick should be in line for a heavy amount of playing time given the missing pieces.

The Rams may also be shorthanded at safety. McVay said Jordan Fuller is questionable to play with a hamstring injury. He wasn’t on Wednesday’s injury report, but didn’t practice Thursday.