Rams rule out Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, David Long

Rams receiver Van Jefferson still isn’t ready to return from his knee injury. The team has ruled him out for Sunday, one of four players who won’t play against the Cardinals.

Jefferson underwent two knee surgeries during the offseason, the most recent on Aug. 2 after tweaking his knee in training camp. He has yet to return to practice.

He caught 50 passes for 806 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Center Brian Allen (knee), cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) and defensive back David Long Jr. (groin) also were ruled out by the Rams.

Safety Jordan Fuller, who was added to the practice report Thursday, is questionable. Fuller did not practice Friday.