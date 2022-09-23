Sammy Watkins out, Allen Lazard is expected to play

Getty Images

The Packers will have to make some adjustments in their receiving corps for Sunday.

Receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out for the Week Three matchup with the Buccaneers. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but sat out Thursday and Friday with a hamstring issue.

Randall Cobb (illness) and rookie Christian Watson (hamstring) are questionable. Cobb did not practice all week while Watson was limited on Wednesday but didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) are also questionable. The tackle was limited on Thursday and Friday while lewis was limited on Wednesday and Friday.

While receiver Allen Lazard did not practice on Thursday, he was limited on Friday and now has no game status. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (groin), kicker Mason Crosby (illness), and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) are also expected to play.