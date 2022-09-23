Skyy Moore: Can’t be mad about playing two offensive snaps, have to wait my turn

Getty Images

Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore only played two offensive snaps against the Chargers in Week Two and they were both kneeldowns at the end of the game, but Moore hasn’t spent the last week complaining about his role.

Moore, who also serves as the team’s punt returner, said he’s “not too worried about anything” when it comes to his role on the team because he’s confident offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has a good plan in place. The second-round pick also realizes that there’s little point in fretting about early-season playing time when there’s a talented group of players ahead of him on the depth chart.

“Not really on a team like this. We’re a Super Bowl team. I can’t be mad,” Moore said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “So I just gotta wait my turn.”

Bieniemy said that Moore “brings a lot to the table” and that developing that talent is something the team plans to do over the course of the season, so there should be more Moore in the weeks to come.