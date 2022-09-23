Todd Bowles isn’t concerned about Leonard Fournette’s early-season workload

Getty Images

The new-look Buccaneers under coach Todd Bowles have had a balanced offense through two weeks. Of the team’s 124 plays from scrimmage, 63 were passes and 61 were runs.

Of the running plays, 45 have gone to Leonard Fournette. Coupled with four receptions, he’s averaging 24.5 touches per game.

Is Bowles worried about Fournette’s workload?

“Not at this time,” Bowles told reporters on Friday. “We want to get the other running backs some more plays in there, but when Lenny gets going you’ve got to feed him while he’s hot. That’s kind of how the first two games have been.”

Fournette has been limited in practice all of this week and all of last week with a hamstring injury. Bowles isn’t concerned about that.

“No, he’s been fine,” Bowles said.

Meanwhile, rookie Rachaad White hasn’t gotten much work at all this season. He has only eight carries for 15 yards and two catches for seven.