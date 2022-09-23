Tom Brady: I can do better to not let my emotions get the best of me

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
It’s happened before and last Sunday it happened again:

Tom Brady threw a tablet on the sideline out of frustration.

At this point in Brady’s career, everyone knows how competitive he is and how much he wants to win. On Thursday, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said when Brady gets that frustrated, he’s mad at himself, not anyone else.

“If you know him well enough, when he really goes, he’s really talking to himself most of the time,” Leftwich said in his press conference. “We know Tom, we know Tom — everything is fine, this is what he [does].”

Still, Brady, 45, admitted he can do a better job of controlling his emotions on the sideline.

“I can always do better,” Brady said in his press conference. “I can always obviously do better as a quarterback and, yeah, not let my emotions get the best of me. Sometimes they do. It’s an emotional sport. It’s an emotional game, and we’re all out there trying to do the best we can do.

“And you’re right, I think there’s a frustrating part for all of us when you get a little older and you expect it a certain way and it doesn’t go exactly the way you want. But that’s it, that’s the way it is, and I’ve got to do a good job as a leader to be at my best regardless of how I feel about a certain situation.”

Brady added that there’s an element of chasing perfection that fuels him.

“There’s a part of it for all of us that you want to be the best you can be, really not just for yourself but for everyone around you, for the whole team,” Brady said. “Everyone’s counting on you to be a great player. We’ve got to reach a higher level on offense. That’s part of what our responsibility is.”

We’ll see if Green Bay’s defense causes another tablet casualty on Sunday.

4 responses to "Tom Brady: I can do better to not let my emotions get the best of me

