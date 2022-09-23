Week 3 injury report roundup: J.K. Dobbins, Jakobi Meyers questionable for Ravens-Patriots

Getty Images

Week Three of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Browns and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Ravens at Patriots

The Ravens expect to have wide receivers Devin Duvernay (concussion) and Rashod Bateman (personal), but left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is set to miss another game after being listed as doubtful. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (groin), TE Isaiah Likely (groin), CB Marcus Peters (knee), WR James Proche (groin), CB Brandon Stephens (quad), and Damarion Williams (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) headlines a list of eight questionable Patriots. S Kyle Dugger (knee), S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), DB Cody Davis (calf), DT Davon Godchaux (back), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), DB Adrian Phillips (ribs), and CB Jalen Mills (hamstring) make up the rest of the group.

Bills at Dolphins

The Bills are down four defensive players for Sunday. S Micah Hyde (neck), CB Dane Jackson (neck), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), and DT Ed Oliver (ankle) have all been ruled out. WR Gabe Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable, but said he’s going to play. S Jordan Poyer (foot), TE Dawson Knox (foot), C Mitch Morse (elbow), and DT Tim Settle (calf) are also listed as questionable.

The Dolphins also have a key defensive player on their injury report. CB Xavien Howard (groin) is listed as questionable after limited practices the last two days. T Terron Armstead (toe), WR Cedrick Wilson (ribs, toe), and DT Raekwon Davis (knee) received the same designation. TE Cethan Carter (concussion) and TE Hunter Long (ankle) will not play.

Lions at Vikings

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. RB D'Andre Swift (elbow), TE T.J. Hockenson (hip), and center Frank Ragnow (foot) are in the same category. DL John Cominsky (hand) and G Jonah Jackson (finger) won’t play.

The Vikings ruled S Harrison Smith (concussion) and CB Andrew Booth (quad) out for this weekend. LB Eric Kendricks (toe) is listed as questionable.

Eagles at Commanders

G Landon Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable, but the rest of the Eagles are ready to go.

The Commanders ruled out DE Casey Toohill (concussion) and DT Daniel Wise (ankle). DE James Smith-Williams (abdomen) and LB David Mayo (ankle) are considered questionable.

Chiefs at Colts

K Harrison Butker (ankle) and DE Mike Danna (calf) are out for the Chiefs this weekend.

The Colts will be without LB Shaquille Leonard (back) for the third straight week, but WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) and WR Alec Pierce (concussion) are set to return. T Bernhard Raimann (ankle) is also out and DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) is listed as questionable.

Saints at Panthers

The Saints listed QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) and RB Alvin Kamara (rib) as questionable for Sunday. CB Paulson Adebo (ankle), T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), TE Taysom Hill (rib), and S Marcus Maye (rib) are also listed as questionable. CB Alonte Taylor (knee) is the only player who has been ruled out.

CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) are questionable to be in the Panthers lineup.

Bengals at Jets

T La'el Collins (back) missed practice all week, but he’s listed as questionable and head coach Zac Taylor is optimistic about his chances of playing. TE Hayden Hurst (groin) is also questionable and LB Germaine Pratt (knee) is listed as doubtful.

Jets WR Corey Davis (knee) is listed as questionable after limited practices the last two days. TE C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is also questionable to face his former team and T George Fant (knee), DE John Franklin-Myers (toe, quad), S Jordan Whitehead (calf), and DL Quinnen Williams (foot) make up the rest of that group. QB Zach Wilson (knee) will miss at least one game.

Texans at Bears

T Austin Deculus (ankle), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle), and CB Isaac Yiadom (thigh) are out for the Texans. TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), DT Maliek Collins (knee), and DT Kurt Hinish (foot) are all listed as questionable.

LB Roquan Smith (hip) is questionable for the Bears after missing practice all week. CB Jaylon Johnson (quad) is also listed as questionable. LB Matthew Adams (hamstring), S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), and TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) are out this weekend while WR Velus Jones (hamstring) is tagged as doubtful.

Raiders at Titans

LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) and WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) will not play for the Raiders. RB Josh Jacobs (illness) is listed as questionable, but he did not travel with the team on Friday. DT Neil Farrell (shoulder), C Andre James (concussion), S Trevon Moehrig (hip), and DE Bilal Nichols (shoulder) join Jacobs in the questionable category.

LB Ola Adeniyi (neck), S Ugo Amadi (ankle), LB Bud Dupree (hip), and T Taylor Lewan (knee) are all out for the Titans. WR Kyle Philips (shoulder) is listed as doubtful and LB Zach Cunningham (knee) got their lone questionable designation.

Jaguars at Chargers

Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin (hip) is listed as questionable. They did not give any other injury designations.

QB Justin Herbert (ribs) is set to be a game-time decision for the Chargers. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), TE Donald Parham (hamstring), and T Trey Pipkins (foot) are also questionable for the Chargers. CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) and C Corey Linsley (knee) are listed as doubtful.

Falcons at Seahawks

G Elijah Wilkinson (not injury related) is out for the Falcons, but no one else received an injury designation.

The Seahawks ruled DE Shelby Harris (glute, not injury related) out and they listed S Joey Blount (hamstring) and CB Justin Coleman (calf) as doubtful to be in the lineup. S Quandre Diggs (knee) is their lone questionable player.

Rams at Cardinals

The Rams ruled C Brian Allen (knee), CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), WR Van Jefferson (knee), and CB David Long (hamstring) out. S Jordan Fuller (hamstring) carries a questionable tag into the weekend.

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) and LB Ezekiel Turner (ankle) are out for the Cardinals. RB James Conner (ankle) will be a game-time call after drawing a questionable designation.

Packers at Buccaneers

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is out for the Packers. T David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Randall Cobb (illness), TE Marcedes Lewis (groin), and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

The Buccaneers will not have WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) and DT Akiem Hicks (foot). They also expect TE Cade Otton (not injury related) and T Donovan Smith (elbow) to miss the game after listing them as doubtful. RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), and WR Breshad Perriman (knee) are listed as questionable, but QB Tom Brady (finger) received no injury designation.

49ers at Broncos

TE George Kittle (groin) is set to make his first appearance of the season, but G Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), and TE Tyler Kroft (knee) are out for the 49ers. DE Arik Armstead (foot) and T Colton McKivitz (ankle) are listed as questionable.

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), LB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip), WR Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder), LB Josey Jewell (calf, knee), DE Dre'Mont Jones (neck), G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), DT Mike Purcell (elbow), CB Patrick Surtain (shoulder), and T Billy Turner (knee) make up a sizable questionable contingent for the Broncos. CB Darius Phillips (hamstring) is the only player ruled out.