Zac Taylor optimistic La’el Collins will play against Jets

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 23, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 11 Steelers at Bengals
Getty Images

Cincinnati’s pass protection has been a mess through the first two weeks of the season, with quarterback Joe Burrow taking a league-leading 13 sacks.

But it seems like the Bengals will at least have their right tackle for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website, head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that he’s optimistic about La'el Collins playing this week even though Collins has not practiced all week with a back injury.

Collins, who signed with Cincinnati as a free agent in March, has played every offensive snap of the season for Cincinnati so far.

While Cincinnati’s full injury report will be out later on Friday, Taylor said Collins will be listed as questionable.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee) did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. But Taylor said Pratt will be doubtful for Sunday’s contest.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Zac Taylor optimistic La’el Collins will play against Jets

  1. Such great news. Happy to know that one of the Porous Five will be back in the starting lineup. Burrow will be running for his life…again.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.