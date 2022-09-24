49ers open cap space by restructuring Trent Williams’ contract

Getty Images

The 49ers have cleared some space under the salary cap for the rest of the 2022 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured the contract of left tackle Trent Williams. They’ve converted $5.45 million of his base compensation into a signing bonus.

The move frees up $4.36 million in cap space for the Niners this season. They had around $2 million in space according to the latest NFLPA salary cap report.

Williams is signed through the 2026 season, although the final three years of the deal are a team option. The 49ers have to decide on exercising that option next April and Williams making his second straight All-Pro first-team would likely help convince them to do so.