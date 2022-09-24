A.J. Brown: I was “dead serious” about possibly playing baseball for the Padres this year

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 24, 2022, 8:07 AM EDT
Texas Rangers v Philadelphia Phillies
Before he became a star wide receiver in the NFL, A.J. Brown was a good enough baseball prospect that the San Diego Padres selected him in the 19th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft. And he says he still gives thought to giving baseball a try.

In fact, Brown says he strongly considered doing it this year> When Brown tweeted in January that he was considering trying to play both sports, most people thought he was just having some fun, but Brown said this week that he meant it.

I was dead serious,” Brown told DelawareOnline.com. “[The Padres] had reached out to me. They were about to invite me to spring training. They were just waiting on an answer from me.”

That was before the Titans traded Brown to the Eagles, and he now has both a team and a contract he’s happy with. And Brown says he couldn’t have just dabbled in baseball, because the Padres only want him to do it if he’s willing to devote his full energy to being the best baseball player he can be.

“They were telling me if I’m [still] going to play football, then I can’t play baseball,” Brown said. “I can’t just play around with [baseball]. So it kind of killed my chances for the moment.”

Brown says he’s not certain that he’s done with baseball for good.

“Who knows?” Brown said. “Maybe when I’m done playing football, I’ll go play baseball.”

10 responses to “A.J. Brown: I was “dead serious” about possibly playing baseball for the Padres this year

  2. We are thrilled to have you in Philly, and Tennessee isn’t quite the same without you. You’re where you’re meant to be.

  3. A.J. If the Padres were to trade Manny Machado (which they should) , then go join them. It seems obvious to me Manny is envious of Tatis, Jr and Soto.

  5. Yeah, you’re just going to step right in and join the Padres and face 97 mph sinkers. Bo played for the minor league affiliate of KC in Memphis before he did the unthinkable and become an All-Star in two sports.

  6. SparkyGump says:
    September 24, 2022 at 8:16 am
    Then go away. You can be replaced.
    =============================================================================

    I hate when people react negatively to an athlete that has the skills to play multiple professional sports.

    As with “Bo” Jackson & Deion Sanders, enjoy watching the talent on display as much as you can. You hope that you can get to see it live.

  7. jarahawk says:
    September 24, 2022 at 9:25 am
    Glad he got traded to a team that values him.
    ————————————-

    Hopefully he won’t go on a petulant tirade in Philadelphia like he did in Nashville, scrubbing his social media of all things Eagles related, demand a trade from team officials before ignoring them, then continuously say in the media that he won’t play unless he’s the highest paid receiver in the league. You know, then accept less money from the team he’s traded to..

  9. A.J. Brown had a quick change of heart after the trade and a brand new 4-yr $100 mill contract. The San Diego Padres all of sudden didn’t look so good.

  10. I hate when people react negatively to an athlete that has the skills to play multiple professional sports.
    +++++
    How about players who don’t have that skill but try and use the threat to improve contract negotiations?

