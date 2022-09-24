Agent: Micah Hyde out for season with neck injury

Getty Images

Bills safety Micah Hyde is not playing against the Dolphins on Sunday and his agent said he won’t be playing in any future games for the defending AFC East champs either.

Jack Bechta said in a tweet that Hyde will be placed on injured reserve because of the neck injury he suffered against the Titans in last Monday’s victory. Bechta added that they expect a healthy return for the 2023 season.

It’s a big loss to the Buffalo defense. Hyde has been a fixture in the secondary throughout the Bills’ recent run of success and he was a second-team All-Pro in 2021. He had seven tackles in the first two games of the season.

Jaquan Johnson is expected to start in place of Hyde against the Dolphins and should be in line for an extended run in the lineup. The Bills may also be without safety Jordan Poyer on Sunday as he’s listed as questionable with a foot injury. Damar Hamlin would start in his place.