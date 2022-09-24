Bills place Micah Hyde on IR; sign Brandin Bryant, Prince Emili to active roster

Posted by Charean Williams on September 24, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Micah Hyde‘s agent announced earlier in the day that the Pro Bowl safety will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury.

On Saturday afternoon, the Bills placed Hyde on injured reserve.

Hyde went to the hospital for observation Monday night after being hit in the head and neck area late in the third quarter. He was released later that night after undergoing medical tests.

The Bills announced the signings of defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and Prince Emili to the active roster from the practice squad.

The team also elevated cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram and center Greg Mancz from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. They were standard elevations.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.