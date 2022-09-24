Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 24, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several questionable game-management decisions in his first two games on the job, and now the team is trying to rectify the situation.

The Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg with the title of senior assistant, and he will sit in the booth during games and advise Hackett on his decision making, according to Mike Klis of 9 News.

Rosburg spent the week in Denver and was working Broncos practices, but the hiring didn’t become finalized until Friday. Rosburg will be in the booth for Sunday night’s game against the 49ers.

Hackett is in his first year as a head coach and assembled a fairly inexperienced coaching staff, and questions have been raised about whether the staff is up to the task of making the optimal decisions during the high-pressure environment of games. Those questions were particularly pointed after the Broncos’ strange decision to run down the clock before attempting a 64-yard field goal at the end of their Week One loss to the Seahawks. In Week Two, Broncos fans became so frustrated with the team’s slow pace that they began counting down the seconds remaining on the play clock to try to help the offense avoid delay of game penalties.

The 66-year-old Rosburg last coached in Baltimore, spending 11 seasons with the Ravens from 2008 to 2018.

16 responses to “Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management

  3. You need to hire a special assistant to tell you not to kick a 64 yard field goal when you have a future hall of fame qb and need short yardage for a first down? Geez……

  11. This has to be extremely embarrassing as a head coach. I’m curious if the grass is greener for Russ? Doesn’t seem like it. Heck even moving on from Fangio doesn’t seem like it was the best idea for the Broncos. Hopefully Russ is enjoying his offensive head coach.

  13. Current ownership didn’t even hire this coach right? If I were the owner I’d fire this guy and get Sean Payton TODAY. Russ Wilson was the right pickup, can’t have an inept coach.

  15. That’s always a good sign that things are going well. Hackett may be one-and-done in Denver after the season.

  16. It takes balls to admit that you’re in over your head. Most first time head coaches struggle with game management because it’s their first time doing it. Some new head coaches will gut it out for a year and try to figure it out. Some hire experienced coaches from the get go. Hackett hiring someone to help him was the smart choice.

