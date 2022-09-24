Buccaneers elevate Cole Beasley to active roster

Getty Images

Cole Beasley is set to make his debut for the Buccaneers tomorrow.

The Bucs elevated Beasley from the practice squad to the active roster today, which means he will almost certainly be on the field for tomorrow’s game against the Packers.

A veteran wide receiver who just signed with the Bucs this week, Beasley has been picking up the offense quickly, according to head coach Todd Bowles. That’s what the Bucs were hoping for when they signed him, knowing they’re thin at wide receiver with Mike Evans suspended, Chris Godwin out with an injury and Julio Jones and Russell Gage both questionable with injuries.

Beasley was cut by the Bills this offseason and didn’t generate much interest in free agency, but the Bucs needed a receiver who could step in and contribute right away, and they think Beasley is that player.